Government to Lower Prices on 20 High-Demand Products Ahead of Chuseok

BeFM News

Ahead of Chuseok, the government has decided to lower the average price of 20 high-demand products, including cabbage, radish, pork, and pollack, to the level of the prices from Chuseok last year.

To this end, the government decided to increase the supply of high-demand products to 1.4 times the regular season and release the largest discount coupons for agricultural, livestock, and fisheries products.

For quarantine management during the holiday, it decided to operate a one-stop medical institution that can conduct virus tests and provide treatments, and prescriptions.

 

