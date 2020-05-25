NewsNational News

Government Unveils Plans to Keep a QR Code Based Customer Register

BeFM News

The government has unveiled a plan that will require high-risk entertainment establishments like clubs and bars to keep a quick response (QR) code-based customer register, starting next month, as a measure to better track down potential coronavirus-infected patients.

The decision was made after the submission of false personal information by infected people — including the latest case of a cram school teacher in Incheon, west of Seoul — led to COVID-19 infections.

Places like clubs, karaoke bars, and casual diners that cater to customers looking for blind dates, must use the QR scanning system in running their business. Other establishments exposed to high infection risks will also be recommended to adopt the system.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

National News

Embassy of the Netherlands Delivers Tulips to Medical Staff

Haps Staff -
The Embassy of the Netherlands has sent 7,000 tulips to staff, including doctors and nurses, at the Seoul Medical Center as appreciation for working on the frontlines in the battle against coronavirus in the country.
Read more
National News

Heavy New Year’s Traffic Begins

Haps Staff -
Authorities say congestion on the country’s major highways has begun to build up as people head home for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Read more
National News

Foreign Students to be Exempt From Mandatory Insurance Plan Until 2021

BeFM News -
Starting from the 16th of next month, all foreigners living in South Korea for more than 6 months will need to apply for the National Health Insurance; however, foreign students studying in South Korea will be exempt from the mandatory insurance until February of 2021. 
Read more
National News

What You Need to Know About Carry-On and Checked Luggage at Airports in S. Korea

Haps Staff -
If you are wondering what items should be checked-in or if they are allowed on board when you are flying, look no further.
Read more
National News

All Foreigners Staying Over Six Months in Korea Must Sign Up For National Health Insurance Program

BeFM News -
The National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) said yesterday that all foreigners who stay in South Korea for six months or longer will be required to sign up for the country's health insurance program to prevent them from receiving medical treatment and leaving without paying insurance fees. 
Read more
National News

One Dead, 12 Injured After Man Drives Into a Crowd at Tongdosa Temple

BeFM News -
One person died and 12 others injured after a man drove into a crowd at a temple in Yangsan city of the South Gyeongsang Province. 
Read more

The Latest

T’Way To Begin Flights From Gimhae to Yangyang

Travel Haps Staff -
T'Way airlines have announced that it will begin flight operations to Yangyang in Gangwon province from June 26th.
Read more

Masks Must Now Be Worn On All Public Transportation Nationwide

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
All passengers using public transportation in Korea will be required to wear a protective mask beginning today.
Read more

Chungryeolsa Celebrates the 428th Anniversary of the Outbreak of Imjin War

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Chungryeolsa Management Office celebrated the 428th anniversary of the outbreak of Imjin War in 1592 yesterday at the main hall of Chungryeolsa Temple.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: A Beautiful Hanu Restaurant – Oryukdo Gawon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This charming hanu restaurant in Yongho-dong offers some great Korean beef along with a beautiful view of the sea.
Read more

Government Unveils Plans to Keep a QR Code Based Customer Register

National News BeFM News -
The government has unveiled a plan that will require high-risk entertainment establishments like clubs and bars to keep a quick response (QR) code-based customer register, starting next month, as a measure to better track down potential coronavirus-infected patients.
Read more

Busan IPark Earn Their First Point With 1-1 Draw Against Ulsan

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark earned their first point of the 2020 K League season with a hard-earned 1-1 draw away to Ulsan Hyundai on Sunday evening.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
82 %
2.1kmh
100 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: A Beautiful Hanu Restaurant – Oryukdo Gawon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This charming hanu restaurant in Yongho-dong offers some great Korean beef along with a beautiful view of the sea.
Read more

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea