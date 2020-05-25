Government Unveils Plans to Keep a QR Code Based Customer Register

The government has unveiled a plan that will require high-risk entertainment establishments like clubs and bars to keep a quick response (QR) code-based customer register, starting next month, as a measure to better track down potential coronavirus-infected patients.

The decision was made after the submission of false personal information by infected people — including the latest case of a cram school teacher in Incheon, west of Seoul — led to COVID-19 infections.

Places like clubs, karaoke bars, and casual diners that cater to customers looking for blind dates, must use the QR scanning system in running their business. Other establishments exposed to high infection risks will also be recommended to adopt the system.