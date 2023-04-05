Governor Park Wan-soo Meets with Nolan Barkhouse, US Consul in Busan

On the morning of the 5th, Gyeongnam Province Governor Park Wan-soo met with Nolan Barkhouse, the US consul in Busan, in the reception room of the Provincial Government Building to seek mutual cooperation on a variety of issues.

Consul Barkhouse visited the Gyeongsangnam-do Provincial Office for the first time since taking office as the US consul in Busan in August of last year.

Gyeongnam is concentrating its efforts on fostering future industries such as aerospace, nuclear power, and defense for a new leap forward in the manufacturing industry and Governor Park asked for the consul’s participation in the projects.

Gyeongnam is the center of the nuclear power plant manufacturing sector, where Doosan Energy and other nuclear power plant partners are concentrated, and the center of the nation’s largest defense industry.

“We will actively cooperate to solidify cooperation between the United States and Gyeongnam, where future industries such as aerospace, nuclear power, and defense industry are concentrated,” Consul Barkhouse said.

Lastly, Governor Park mentioned that the city of Busan, where the US Consulate in Busan is located, is putting all of its efforts into attracting the 2030 World Expo and requested the consul’s cooperation and support as well.