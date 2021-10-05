Gov’t Looks to Amend Law to Stop People From Golfing at the Beach

After videos of incidents of people golfing at some beaches nationwide have surfaced and gone viral, an amendment bill was proposed last month to prohibit activities that threaten others at the beach.

The main point of the amendment of the “Beach Use and Management Act” is to add a clause which states that acts of using sports equipment on the beach that may harm others will not be allowed.

Recent cases of people driving golf balls at the beach in Dadaepo in August and at Ulsan’s Jinha beach in July were reported and videos uploaded onto Bobae Dream, a Korean online community sites bulletin board, caused outrage amongst viewers and voices of concern about safety.

There is currently no basis in the law for sanctioning the act.

According to the current law, using firecrackers and wireless controlled electric equipment is illegal at the beaches.