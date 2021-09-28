Gov’t to Verify Feasibility of Haeundae – Igidae Cable Car Project

The project feasibility of the Haeundae to Igidae marine cable car project under consideration by the city of Busan will be evaluated by the government prior to public discussion.

While the Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said at a press conference on the 100th day of his inauguration in July that he would decide whether to start the marine cable car project, one of the long-term drifting tasks within that year, however, it has since been more than a year and that decision will highly likely be decided after the middle of next year.

The city of Busan announced that it will entrust the Ministry of Public Administration and Security to verify the feasibility of the Haeundae-Igidae maritime cable car project.

This decision is based on the conclusion that it is more important to go through the process of verifying the feasibility of the project rather than putting the marine cable car project to public discussion at the Busan opposition party and government meeting held in August.

The city plans to apply to the Ministry of Public Administration and Security on the 15th of next month to verify the feasibility of the marine cable car project once it has secured a budget of 200 million won.