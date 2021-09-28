Image: Blue Coast
NewsBusan News

Gov’t to Verify Feasibility of Haeundae – Igidae Cable Car Project

BeFM News

The project feasibility of the Haeundae to Igidae marine cable car project under consideration by the city of Busan will be evaluated by the government prior to public discussion.

While the Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said at a press conference on the 100th day of his inauguration in July that he would decide whether to start the marine cable car project, one of the long-term drifting tasks within that year, however, it has since been more than a year and that decision will highly likely be decided after the middle of next year.

The city of Busan announced that it will entrust the Ministry of Public Administration and Security to verify the feasibility of the Haeundae-Igidae maritime cable car project.

This decision is based on the conclusion that it is more important to go through the process of verifying the feasibility of the project rather than putting the marine cable car project to public discussion at the Busan opposition party and government meeting held in August.

The city plans to apply to the Ministry of Public Administration and Security on the 15th of next month to verify the feasibility of the marine cable car project once it has secured a budget of 200 million won.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
20.1 °
78 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Tue
23 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 