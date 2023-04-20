Grace Period For New Right Turn Driving Law Ends This Weekend

Starting this weekend, to better protect pedestrians, a new road traffic law that requires drivers to stop when turning right at intersections, will be officially enforced after a three-month grace period.

According to the new regulations, drivers are now required to come to a complete stop before making a right turn, not only when pedestrians are already on the crosswalk, but also when they are attempting to enter it.

Even if the traffic signal allows for a right turn, drivers must immediately halt their vehicle if they notice a pedestrian walking across the crosswalk.

Those who violate the rule could face fines of up to 200,000 won, or detention for under 30 days.