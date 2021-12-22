Grammy Winning Violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill to Perform in Busan on Boxing Day

Grammy award-winning violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill will perform together with cellist Moon Tae-guk and tenor John Noh this Sunday at the Busan Citizen’s Hall.

The trio will perform baroque music, the essence of classical music, at the Grand Theater beginning at 5 p.m.

O’Neill won the “Best Classical Instrumental Solo” category at this year’s Grammy Awards and was also the recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2016 as part of his esteemed career.

They will also be accompanied by the Ditto Chamber Orchestra, who are known for their large-scale performances in Korea.

Ticket prices range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won and can be found on the Busan Citizen’s Hall website.

Quarantine measures will be be strictly enforced.