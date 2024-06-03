Image: Grand Hyatt Seoul
Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Honorary Achievement in Asia’s Top 50 Meeting Hotels by Cvent

By Haps Staff

The Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel has proudly announced its prestigious ranking as the 11th position among Asia’s Top 50 Meeting Hotels by Cvent.

This honor reflects the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its unrivaled status as a premier MICE destination in Seoul.

CVENT, a leading global meetings technology platform, connects hotels and MICE organizers worldwide. Every year, CVENT evaluates hotels based on contract ratios, performance, services, and amenities to compile its prestigious list.

Grand Hyatt Seoul is the perfect venue for corporate events, offering a blend of versatile spaces and professional services. The hotel features 616 rooms and a grand ballroom that can host up to 2,000 guests, making it ideal for small to large-scale global events, conferences, and weddings. Its location in the heart of Seoul, coupled with a scenic backdrop of Namsan Mountain and the Han River, provides a unique setting for any event.

The hotel’s skilled event planning and service teams ensure the highest quality of service, supported by advanced digital equipment. Their extensive experience in hosting a variety of events guarantees a seamless and successful experience for all attendees.

With its recent accolade as one of Asia’s Top 11 Meeting Hotels, Grand Hyatt Seoul continues to excel in delivering customized meeting services. 

