Image: Grand Josun Hotel
Grand Josun Deli Hamburger/Sandwich Package

The Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae is holding a hamburger/sandwich promotion at its first-floor Deli.

Details include:

Hamburger Package — 35,000 KRW
Hamburger, French Fries, 2 Cups of Coffee

Club Sandwich Package — 32,000 KRW
Club Sandwich, French Fries, 2 Cups of Coffee

Bree Cheese Eggplant Panini Package — 32,000 KRW
Brie Cheese Eggplant Panini, 1 Salad & Fruit, 2 cups of coffee

Shrimp Avocado Sandwich Package — 32,000 won
Shrimp Avocado Sandwich, 1 salad & fruit, 2 cups of coffee

The set composition cannot be changed, and salads and fruits change depending on the season.

The offer is in effect until December 31, 2021.

