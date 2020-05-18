Grand Josun Hotel to Open This August

The newly-named “Grand Josun Hotel” which takes over the previously occupied Novotel in Haeundae is planned to open this August.

The hotel, which was taken over by Shinsegae Chosun Hotel and the accommodation section of the Shinsegae Group, has been undergoing massive renovations to the property since last fall to give it a completely new updated look.

The newest five-star hotel in the city’s tourism district will add even more competition to the already saturated market, which also sees the six-star Lotte Signiel opening up in July with 330 rooms at the property.

Amenities at the hotel include indoor and outdoor activity centers, food and beverage services, a floor dedicated to kids, a kids-themed room, and rooms dedicated to families.

The company has not yet announced the exact opening date as of yet.

Shinsegae is also opening up a new Grand Josun hotel in the Jungmun Tourist Complex on Jeju Island in December.