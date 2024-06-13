Image: City of Busan
Grand Shopping Festival “2024 Busan Brand Festa” Taking Place at BEXCO This Weekend

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan, in collaboration with Busan Christian Broadcasting (CBS), has announced the “2024 Busan Brand Festa,” a grand shopping and cultural festival scheduled to take place from June 14 to 16 at BEXCO.

This event, marking the inaugural edition of the “Busan Brand Festa,” aims to showcase and promote the excellent products and craftsmanship of 110 local companies.

Admission to the event is free.

The festival will feature booths from various local companies, highlighting Busan’s finest products.

In addition to product displays and sales, the event will include public-private collaboration sessions where public institutions and small businesses can participate in joint purchasing consultations. This initiative aims to enhance regional consumption and support the growth of local enterprises.

What to Expect

Visitors can look forward to a variety of family-friendly activities, including experience events and giveaway contests offering a vibrant and enjoyable atmosphere with plenty of entertainment options.

The opening ceremony will take place on June 14 at 2 p.m., with Kim Gwanghoe, Busan’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs, and other distinguished guests in attendance. The ceremony will include a ribbon-cutting and a tour of the event venue.

For more information about the event, visit the official Busan Brand Festa website at www.bbf.show.

부산시, 지역제품 쇼핑 대축제 2024 부산브랜드페스타 개최

