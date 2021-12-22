Image: Busan Metropolitan Police Agency
Grandmother and 18-Month-Old Granddaughter Killed at Entrance to Paldo Market in Suyeong

A car collided with a Yakult electric cart at the entrance to Suyeong Paldo Market in Suyeong-gu, Busan, at 1:10 pm yesterday afternoon causing an explosion and killing two people.

The explosion killed a woman in her 60s who was believed to have been a passerby at the time with her 18-month-old granddaughter who eventually died at a local hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was put out in 10 minutes by firefighters who rushed to the scene.

The driver of the car is said to be a man in his 80s and is claiming that the car “suddenly accelerated”.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

