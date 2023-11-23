Shopping, Home & Living

‘Great Small Business Product Special Sale’ Running From Today at Shinsegae

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is hosting the ‘Great Small Business Product Special Sale’ in collaboration with the ‘2023 Korea Sale Festa’ from November 24th to 30th at the underground floor of Shinsegae Department Store Centum City Branch.

This event is a joint effort by Busan City, Busan Economic Promotion Agency, and Shinsegae Department Store, aiming to showcase and promote outstanding products from local small businesses while offering outlet opportunities.

The ‘Korea Sale Festa’ is a nationwide discount event often referred to as the Korean version of Black Friday.

For this special sale, 18 excellent small and medium-sized businesses from Busan have gathered to present unique products in categories such as ‘food,’ ‘dessert,’ ‘beauty,’ and ‘living’, provideing consumers with the chance to discover and support local businesses not typically found in large distribution networks.

In addition to the product offerings, a variety of special events are planned for consumers who make purchases during the event, including prize raffles featuring products from small businesses in the Busan area.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

2023 Yeonghonam Traditional Market Fair Taking Place at the BCC This Weekend

2023 Korea Sale Festa to Run Until November 30

Fall/Winter Clothes Sales Sluggish Amid Warm Weather in November

E-Sports Pop-Up Store Opens at Lotte Department Store in Seomyeon

Starfield Changwon Getting Closer to Being Approved

“Burberry Streets” Experience Arrives in Seoul

The Latest

Donghae Line Fares to Increase From December 2nd

Watch Out for this Rental Car Scam at Busan Station

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency

2023 Golf Show in Busan Held at BEXCO This Weekend

Gyeongnam’s Eastern Region Start-up Base “G-Space@East” to Open December 18th

부산시, ‘내가 Green 부산, 탄소중립과 함께하는 무료커피차’ 운영

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
33 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 