‘Great Small Business Product Special Sale’ Running From Today at Shinsegae

The city of Busan is hosting the ‘Great Small Business Product Special Sale’ in collaboration with the ‘2023 Korea Sale Festa’ from November 24th to 30th at the underground floor of Shinsegae Department Store Centum City Branch.

This event is a joint effort by Busan City, Busan Economic Promotion Agency, and Shinsegae Department Store, aiming to showcase and promote outstanding products from local small businesses while offering outlet opportunities.

The ‘Korea Sale Festa’ is a nationwide discount event often referred to as the Korean version of Black Friday.

For this special sale, 18 excellent small and medium-sized businesses from Busan have gathered to present unique products in categories such as ‘food,’ ‘dessert,’ ‘beauty,’ and ‘living’, provideing consumers with the chance to discover and support local businesses not typically found in large distribution networks.

In addition to the product offerings, a variety of special events are planned for consumers who make purchases during the event, including prize raffles featuring products from small businesses in the Busan area.