Image: City of Busan
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Busan Studio Complex to Take Place on July 18

The Korean Film Council announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Busan Studio Complex will be held on July 18 at 4 p.m. in Gijang-gun.

The event will host around 200 attendees, including high-profile officials such as Minister of Culture Yoo In-chon and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon. This marks the formal start of the construction, which began preparations on May 2.

The first phase includes building three indoor studios and production support facilities on a 258,152 m² site, aiming for completion by September 2026.

The project, costing 100 billion won, will be Korea’s only comprehensive film studio with both indoor and open studios.

It is expected to boost the local film industry significantly, generating an estimated 130.3 billion won in nationwide production, 55 billion won in added value, and creating 888 jobs.

