Groundbreaking Ceremony for West Busan Administrative Complex Town Held

The city of Busan held the commencement ceremony for the West Busan Administrative Complex Town on November 6 at 2:30 p.m.

The event was attended by approximately 400 individuals, including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Seongmin Ahn, City Council Chairman, Jang Je-won, Member of Congress, and various local representatives.

The project aims to transform the Sasang Industrial Complex into a hub for innovative growth, with the West Busan Administrative Complex Town serving as the starting point.

The relocation of key economic promotion organizations, such as the ‘Techno Park’ and ‘Economic Promotion Agency,’ is expected to facilitate digital transformation and balanced development. Additionally, plans to establish the ‘Digital Enterprise Support Complex Center’ for over 260 content companies were announced.

The city has been undertaking several projects to revitalize the area, including the construction of the Knowledge Industry Center and the ‘Industrial Complex Imagination Hub.’ Moreover, efforts have been made to modernize the sanitation facilities, with a new excrement treatment facility set to be completed by the end of 2024.

Mayor Park emphasized the importance of improving the living environment for local residents and pledged to ensure the swift completion of the ongoing initiatives.