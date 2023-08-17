Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks the Start of Busan Lotte Tower Construction

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of Busan Lotte Tower yesterday morning, signaling the long-awaited commencement of construction.

Attended by figures including Busan Mayor Hyungjun Park, architect Kengo Kuma, and Sanghyun Kim, Vice Chairman of Lotte Shopping, the event unfolded with an opening ceremony, commemorative and congratulatory speeches, and the initiation of construction proceedings.

For 23 years, the Busan Lotte Tower construction project faced setbacks, but yesterday marks the actualization of the promise made to citizens.

Prior to the ceremony, Mayor Park Heong-joon and architect Kengo Kuma engaged in a discussion on “responsible architecture,” exploring the future of architecture in Busan.

This milestone achievement is a result of relentless efforts by the city. Despite numerous challenges and interruptions since 2000, the project received renewed momentum last year, culminating in a partnership agreement with Lotte Holdings and Lotte Shopping to smoothly proceed with the construction.

With the groundbreaking, Busan Lotte Tower is set to ascend to a towering 67 floors, reaching a height of 342.5 meters by 2026.