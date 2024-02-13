Busan News

Groundwork Being Laid to Promote Barefoot Walking

By BeFM News

The institutional groundwork has been laid to make Busan a city conducive to barefoot walking.

During the general session of the 318th provisional council meeting of the Busan Metropolitan Council earlier this week, a bylaw proposed by Councilor Lee Jong-hwan (Liberty Korea Party, Gangseo 1) titled ‘Ordinance on the Activation and Support of Barefoot Walking in Urban Parks and Other Areas in Busan Metropolitan City’ has passed.

It aims to promote healthy and nature-friendly environments by facilitating barefoot walking in urban parks and trails.

 

Source : https://www.befm.or.kr/sub/template.php?midx=38&lang=ko#news_cont [BeFM 부산영어방송]

