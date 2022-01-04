Image: GS Retail
GS25 Offering Budget Chicken Offer for Chimec Lovers

Haps Staff

GS Retail has begun offering a new chicken deal with the introduction late last year of its “Big Half Marie Chicken” deal.

The new menu item offers 7 pieces of chicken for 6,900 won and uses larger chickens than most chain chicken restaurants in the country.

It’s about 65% cheaper than ordering from a chain restaurant as even industry leaders Kyochon and BHC are now priced over 20,000 won.

Chicken was the most ordered food on its “Woodil” app last year, with 28% of sales, ahead of beverages.

Offline and online sales are both available.

