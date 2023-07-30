Image: GS Retail
GS25 to Add Dwaejji Gukbap and Tteokkbokki as Part of its “Taste of Busan” Series

By Haps Staff

GS25, a convenience store chain operated by GS Retail, is set to introduce a range of convenience foods highlighting the unique flavors of Busan, as part of a collaboration with Busan City.

This initiative is a result of a business agreement signed between the two entities last month, aimed at expanding Busan’s brand value and making social contributions.

The newly released convenience food series includes two items: ‘Busan’s Flavor Pork Rice Soup’ and ‘Busan’s Flavor Garaetteok Tteokbokki.’

The Dwaeji gukbap features tender pork leg meat in a rich broth made from pork bones, capturing the distinct taste of Busan-style Pork Soup.

The tteokbokki offers a delightful blend of chewy bar rice cake and fish cake, complemented by a special sauce with radish juice and spicy garlic flavor.

Both dishes are popular favorites among both locals and tourists, making them ideal choices for the convenience store’s menu options.

The partnership between GS Retail and Busan City aims to promote “Gourmet City Busan” by showcasing representative food products and boosting local tourism.

GS Retail has plans to expand the Busan flavor convenience food series further.

Hong Seong-joon, head of GS Retail’s HMR division, expressed optimism that the collaboration would lead to a win-win situation, enhancing the capabilities of distributors while contributing to the revitalization of the local economy.

The convenience food series can also be found at GS Supermarket GS The Fresh, providing wider accessibility to customers.

