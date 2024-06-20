The ‘1st Guardian Culture Festival,’ commemorating the 2024 National Heritage Protection Day, will take place at the Trace Theater in Busan Citizens’ Park on June 22nd, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This event is organized by the Social Contribution Promotion Foundation Cooperative.

Sponsored by the National Heritage Administration and the Korea National Heritage Keepers Association, the cultural festival will feature a diverse array of performances and demonstrations, including the Arirangmeot Taekwondo Demonstration Team, the Dongrae Crane Dance, Hwaseonmu, Gyeonggi Folk Songs, Samulnori, Nongak Nori, and a performance by the Busan Police Agency Music Club Jium.