Gucci’s New Restaurant “Osteria” Opens Today in Seoul

Luxury fashion brand Gucci is opening its fourth Gucci Osteria restaurant in the world in Itaewon, Seoul from today.

The new dining spot will have 28 seats in the main dining room and 36 outdoor terrace seats.

It will be open for lunch, dinner, and aperitivo.

Michelin star chef Massimo Bottura developed the menu alongside Karime Lopez, Hyungkyu Jun, and head chef Davide Cardellini.

The menu includes Italian tastes with South Korean influences as well as signature Gucci Osteria dishes.

The restaurant is located on top of it ts Gucci Gaok flagship store in Itaewon.