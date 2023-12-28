Image: City of Busan
Sports News

Gudeok Stadium Selected as Candidate Site for an “Urban Regeneration Innovation District”

By Haps Staff

Busan’s Gudeok Stadium has been selected as a candidate site for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s “Urban Regeneration Innovation District.”

The redevelopment project aims to transform the stadium into a soccer-specific facility through an innovative approach.

Following Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun’s promise in 2021 to build a soccer-specific stadium, the city explored mixed-use development options.

However, faced with challenges such as rising interest rates and material costs, the city has now turned to the Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation (HUG) and the REITs project for funding and support.

The goal is to create an urban regeneration innovation district, with construction slated to begin in 2025 after final designation.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Lotte Giants Re-sign Barnes, Add Victor Reyes

Horse Racing Betting to be Made Available Online in Test Pilot Operation

Ulsan Fun Ice Rink to Open From December 18

Busan IPark to Face Suwon FC in Crucial Promotion Playoff

International School of Busan Hosts Spectacular Workshop by the National Danish Gymnastics Performance Team

2023 Golf Show in Busan Held at BEXCO This Weekend

The Latest

Busan to Discontinue COVID-19 Screening Centers From Sunday

Duty-Free Perfume Allowance to Rise to 100ml

Sunrise Events Around Gyeongnam Province

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Michelin Guide Seoul&Busan 2024 to be Released in February

2023 Innovation City Photography/Design Competition Winners Exhibition

Busan
clear sky
7.3 ° C
7.3 °
7.3 °
65 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 