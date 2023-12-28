Gudeok Stadium Selected as Candidate Site for an “Urban Regeneration Innovation District”

Busan’s Gudeok Stadium has been selected as a candidate site for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s “Urban Regeneration Innovation District.”

The redevelopment project aims to transform the stadium into a soccer-specific facility through an innovative approach.

Following Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun’s promise in 2021 to build a soccer-specific stadium, the city explored mixed-use development options.

However, faced with challenges such as rising interest rates and material costs, the city has now turned to the Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation (HUG) and the REITs project for funding and support.

The goal is to create an urban regeneration innovation district, with construction slated to begin in 2025 after final designation.