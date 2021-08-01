Guest Discovers His Disposable Toothbrush Had Already Been Used and Repackaged at a Hotel in Haeundae

A hotel guest discovered that the disposable toothbrush offered by the hotel he was staying at had already been used and repackaged.

According to local news, the guest, who stayed at the unnamed luxury hotel in Haeundae, found toothpaste foam on the disposable toothbrush when he took it out of the wrapper.

The guest, who had booked a 1-night,2-day stay, complained to the hotel, who only reimbursed him with three new toothbrushes.

He has since registered a complaint with the Haeundae-gu office who has local jurisdiction in such matters.

The hotel claims that the packaged toothbrushes come from an external factory and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.