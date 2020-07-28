Gugak Concert: Ensemble Byulha This Friday

Busan Museum is hosting a traditional music performance this Friday.

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue and sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

Event Information

Date & Time: July 31, 2020, 17:00-17:40

Venue: Busan Museum

Website (Only in Korean)

Free admission

Online reservations are available until July 30 @ 5:00 p.m. (Only in Korean)

If the number of online reservations is insufficient, on-site admission is possible.