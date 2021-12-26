Guidebots Installed to Help Visitors at Busan X the Sky

LG Electronics and Pulmuone, operators of Busan X the Sky, have teamed up to operate the LG Chloe Guidebot at the popular tourist attraction in Haeundae.

The AI Guidebot is used to help visitors be guided around the facility.

Guidebots are located on the first floor lobby and the 100th floor observatory.

When a customer searches for information on the robots touchscreen, it will give back results on location, route and required time to get there through voice and screen.

It will also take a commemorative photo sent directly to through text message.

The Guidebot comes equipped with 27-inch screens on the front and back and offers guidance for visitors and can monitor late-night occupant detection through the use of its camera.

The Guidebots will be in service until the 6th of January, 2022.

Busan X The Sky, which is operated by Pulmuone, has joined the ranks of other famous landmarks around the world as it has become the 51st member of the World’s Giant Tower Federation.

Located at the LCT in Haeundae, Busan X The Sky is the highest observation deck in Korea where you can also enjoy sea and city views.

Each floor of the observation deck boasts panoramic views of the city, including many of its landmarks.