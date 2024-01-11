Image: Busan National Gugak Center
Events

Gut, Korean Shamanic Ritual

By Haps Staff

The Busan National Gugak Center is set to host the ‘It’s Good!’ 2024 Gapjin Year Good and Yeonhui Festival every Saturday in January at 3 p.m. at Yeonakdang.

This annual event, held since 2017, is dedicated to staging traditional Korean “gut” performances.

On the 13th, the program continues with ‘Baltal’ by master Park Jeong-im and ‘Tightrope Walking’ by the National Busan Gugak Center’s instrumental music troupe. Baltal involves a mask player manipulating a doll’s arms using bamboo, with roles such as the mask thief, the clown, and the woman portrayed.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Circle Chart Music Awards

Baseball City, Shout of Busan

“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

Singing Mother Earth

2023 Innovation City Photography/Design Competition Winners Exhibition

Krystian Zimerman Piano Recital

The Latest

Busan Achieves Record-breaking Foreign Direct Investment in 2023

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

부산 디지털체험존, 키오스크부터 가상현실(VR)까지 상시 체험 가능!

Shinsudo Gateway in Sacheon City Gears Up to Welcome New Year’s Tourists

Haeundae Beach’s Food Stall Village to Disappear

Korea Grand Sale Underway Once Again

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
56 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Thu
5 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 