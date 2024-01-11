Gut, Korean Shamanic Ritual

The Busan National Gugak Center is set to host the ‘It’s Good!’ 2024 Gapjin Year Good and Yeonhui Festival every Saturday in January at 3 p.m. at Yeonakdang.

This annual event, held since 2017, is dedicated to staging traditional Korean “gut” performances.

On the 13th, the program continues with ‘Baltal’ by master Park Jeong-im and ‘Tightrope Walking’ by the National Busan Gugak Center’s instrumental music troupe. Baltal involves a mask player manipulating a doll’s arms using bamboo, with roles such as the mask thief, the clown, and the woman portrayed.