Gut, Korean Shamanic Ritual

The Busan National Gugak Center will host a weekly performance featuring Korean Shamanic Rituals in January.

Event Information

Date & Time: January 8, 15, 22, 29, 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan National Gukak Center

Tickets: 10,000 won for all

Website:busan.gugak.go.kr

PROGRAM

Jan. 8 Dongnae Jishinbalgi(Ritual for the God of the Earth in Dongnae), Dongnae Yaru

Jan. 15 Sound of Gudeok Mangkke, Gobundorigeolip in Busan, Busan Nongak(Traditional Korean Music Performed by Farmers)

Jan. 22 Suyeong Jishinbalgi(Ritual for the God of the Earth in Suyeong), Suyeong Yaru(Field Play in Suyeong), Suyeong Nongcheon Nori(Traditional Korean Play Performed by Farmers)

Jan. 29 Donghaean Byeolsingut (Village Ritual of the East Coast)