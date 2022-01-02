Gut, Korean Shamanic Ritual

The Busan National Gugak Center will host a weekly performance featuring Korean Shamanic Rituals in January.
Event Information
Date & Time: January 8, 15, 22, 29, 3:00 p.m.
Venue: Busan National Gukak Center
Tickets: 10,000 won for all
Website:busan.gugak.go.kr
PROGRAM
Jan. 8 Dongnae Jishinbalgi(Ritual for the God of the Earth in Dongnae), Dongnae Yaru
Jan. 15 Sound of Gudeok Mangkke, Gobundorigeolip in Busan, Busan Nongak(Traditional Korean Music Performed by Farmers)
Jan. 22 Suyeong Jishinbalgi(Ritual for the God of the Earth in Suyeong), Suyeong Yaru(Field Play in Suyeong), Suyeong Nongcheon Nori(Traditional Korean Play Performed by Farmers)
Jan. 29 Donghaean Byeolsingut (Village Ritual of the East Coast)