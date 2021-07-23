Gwangalli Beach Drone Show Temporarily Postponed

The nation’s first permanent drone show held at Gwangalli Beach has been temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 measures.

Suyeong-gu district officials announced the postponement of the beginning of the weekly event which was expected to begin this month.

The drone show is expected to perform twice every Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. each for 10 minutes weather permitting.

It was supposed to begin July 17th and run until February.

Officials also said that the drone show will not begin until Busan returns to Level 1 social distancing measures.

The district ran two 10-minute shows at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Lunar New Year’s Day under the theme “Happy New Year” with 300 drones.

300 drones are used for the show which take off from Suyeong Cultural Center and fly 10 -meters over the water.

Hopes are for 500 drones to be used in the future, still shy of the 1,400 used at the Pyeongchang Olympics which also used a smaller space than Gwangalli Beach.