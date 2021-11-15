Gwangalli Beach Drone Show to Begin Next Month

The nation’s first permanent drone show held at Gwangalli Beach will finally begin next month after month’s of postponements

Suyeong-gu district officials announced the beginning of the weekly event which was expected to begin in July.

The drone show is expected to perform twice every Saturday night each for 10 minutes weather permitting.

It was supposed to begin July 17th and run until February next year.

The district is also planning an event that two selected couples will be able to propose during the drone show on the 11th, with two couples selected for each at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The district ran two 10-minute shows at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Lunar New Year’s Day under the theme “Happy New Year” with 300 drones.

300 drones are used for the show which take off from Suyeong Cultural Center and fly 10 -meters over the water.