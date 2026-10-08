Gwangalli Beach Hosts Three-Day Fall Lifestyle Festival

Gwangalli Beach is hosting the 2026 Fall in Gwangalli festival from October 8–10, bringing together food, arts, crafts and cultural activities along one of Busan’s most popular waterfronts.

Organized by Suyeong District, the three-day event features five themed areas highlighting different aspects of local culture and lifestyle.

Visitors can explore cafés and bakeries in the Taste section, discover handmade crafts and participate in creative activities in the Maker area, and browse lifestyle products in the Life section.

The Story section focuses on bookstores and curated selections, while Culture brings together performances, exhibitions and other cultural experiences.

The festival takes place near the beach’s white-sand plaza from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 10.

More information is available on the official website at fig2026.co.kr

The festival’s official program also confirms live performances by Woody on October 8, Ali on October 9 and Hwang Chi-yeul on October 10, along with dance competitions, busking and a stamp tour offering souvenirs to participants who complete eight activities.