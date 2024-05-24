Gwangalli Beach: The Hub for Stand-Up Paddleboarding in Busan

Gwangalli Beach in Suyeong-gu has long been the hub for Stand-Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and recognizing the growing interest, the district has launched several initiatives to cater to SUP enthusiasts, including organizing competitions and integrating popular attractions into their SUP programs.

One of the standout programs is the ‘Sunset/Sunrise Experience,’ operated by Suyeong-gu.

This program allows participants to enjoy breathtaking views while paddleboarding at dawn or dusk, making it a unique way to experience the beauty of Gwangalli Beach. The program has gained immense popularity due to the stunning visual experience it offers.

Suyeong-gu has also announced plans to host the inaugural Suyeong-gu Mayor’s Cup National SUP Competition on September 21st.

This event is expected to attract around 300 participants, including both professional and amateur paddleboarders from around the world.

This competition marks the first district-organized SUP event in Busan, independent of any association or sports council. In addition to this, there will be various other competitions, such as the Suyeong District Resident Competition on August 22nd, the University Competition on September 22nd, the World Competition from October 4-6, and the Children’s Dream Competition on October 12.

SUP involves standing on a surfboard and using a paddle to navigate, and Gwangalli Beach is particularly suitable for this activity due to its calm waters. The Gwangan Bridge shields the beach, and its curved coastline provides an optimal environment for paddleboarding.

The beach offers a variety of SUP experience programs that have become extremely popular.

Among these are the ‘Night LED Marine Drone Show Tour,’ where participants watch the drone show while paddleboarding, and the ‘Sunset/Sunrise Experience,’ which allows paddleboarders to enjoy the serene beauty of the sunrise or sunset.

These programs have been attracting many young people who flock to capture the perfect photo, aided by a free photography service provided by Suyeong-gu.

SUP has also gained popularity among children and teenagers. The ‘Tunton Kids SUP’ program, designed for children aged 6 to 10, has seen overwhelming demand, with most sessions fully booked within a week of opening for reservations.

Since establishing a marine sports system in 2020, Suyeong-gu has invested approximately 1 billion won annually to promote SUP.

From 2022, marine sports experts were hired to further develop various SUP-related initiatives.

These efforts have yielded impressive results, with the number of visitors to the Gwangalli SUP Zone increasing from 34,000 in 2021 to 60,000 in 2022, and reaching 62,000 in 2023., while the number of private SUP shops has also risen from four in 2022 to six this year.