Gwangalli Beach to Get a Significant Expansion

The size of Gwangalli Beach is set for a significant expansion.

On the 27th, the Suyeong-gu Office in Busan announced its intention to infuse 50,000 cubic meters of sand into Gwangalli Beach during the first half of the upcoming year.

This initiative follows the successful implementation of the beach width expansion service earlier this year, with the total project cost amounting to 4.4 billion won.

In the previous year, Gwangalli Beach had received a C grade in the ‘Coastal Erosion Survey’ conducted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

A Grade C designation indicates a relatively serious erosion concern attributed to climate change factors such as rising sea levels.

To address this issue, the Suyeong-gu District Office is strategically concentrating sand infusion efforts on the narrowest segment of Gwangalli Beach.

According to the Suyeong-gu Office, the narrowest stretch of the white sand beach currently measures only 28 meters.

In a bid to enhance the beach’s width, officials from the Suyeong-gu District Office outlined plans to bolster this area with an injection of sand, ultimately broadening the width to 48 meters.