Local Destinations

Gwangalli Beach to Get a Significant Expansion

By Haps Staff

The size of Gwangalli Beach is set for a significant expansion.

On the 27th, the Suyeong-gu Office in Busan announced its intention to infuse 50,000 cubic meters of sand into Gwangalli Beach during the first half of the upcoming year.

This initiative follows the successful implementation of the beach width expansion service earlier this year, with the total project cost amounting to 4.4 billion won.

In the previous year, Gwangalli Beach had received a C grade in the ‘Coastal Erosion Survey’ conducted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

A Grade C designation indicates a relatively serious erosion concern attributed to climate change factors such as rising sea levels.

To address this issue, the Suyeong-gu District Office is strategically concentrating sand infusion efforts on the narrowest segment of Gwangalli Beach.

According to the Suyeong-gu Office, the narrowest stretch of the white sand beach currently measures only 28 meters.

In a bid to enhance the beach’s width, officials from the Suyeong-gu District Office outlined plans to bolster this area with an injection of sand, ultimately broadening the width to 48 meters.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Massive 2,000 Drone Show Scheduled for NYE

Enjoy the 2024 New Year Countdown and Sunrise Festival in Haeundae

Check Out the 1st Oncheoncheon Light Festival This Holiday Season

Santa Buses in Busan

36th Polar Bear Festival Takes Over Haeundae Beach this Weekend

Busan Destinations: Nurimaru and Dongbaek Island

The Latest

Busan Attracts Large Scale ‘Singapore Herbalife Reward Tourism Group’ Event Next Year

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center Enjoys a Busy Year of Events

Burger King Introduces The Quattro Cheese Cube Steak Whopper

Korea Destinations: Ulsan’s Ganjeolgot Sunrise Festival

Busan Film Studio Construction to Create a World-Class Video Infrastructure

Massive 2,000 Drone Show Scheduled for NYE

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
69 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 