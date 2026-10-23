Gwangalli Beach to Host First Busan Mayor’s Cup National Sea Kayak Competition

Gwangalli Beach will host the inaugural Busan Mayor’s Cup National Sea Kayak Competition on Saturday, bringing approximately 500 participants to the waters off one of the city’s most popular beaches.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring individual and team races for kayaking enthusiasts from across South Korea, along with family participants.

Organized by the Busan Metropolitan Government and the Busan Canoe Federation, the competition aims to promote marine leisure sports and encourage greater participation in kayaking.

An opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., featuring an athletes’ pledge and an official opening performance before racing begins.

Competitors will participate in surf ski and sit-on-top kayak events, with races taking place along a three-kilometer circular course.

The route will begin at Gwangalli Beach and extend into the waters inside Gwangan Bridge before returning to the starting area.

The competition will give spectators an opportunity to watch kayakers race against the backdrop of one of Busan’s most recognizable landmarks.

City officials hope the event will help introduce more residents to kayaking, a human-powered water sport that allows participants to experience the coastline while enjoying outdoor recreation.