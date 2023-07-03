Gwangalli Beach Was Most Visited as Summer Season Kicks Off

The official opening of beaches in the Busan area marked the beginning of the vacation season, with Gwangalli Beach attracting over 100,000 visitors on the first day.

The beach was swarmed by crowds from all over the country seeking relief from the summer heat.

On the 1st of the month, all seven public beaches in Busan, including Haeundae, Songjeong, Gwangalli, Songdo, Dadaepo, Ilgwang, and Imnang, opened their doors.

Among them, Gwangalli Beach recorded the highest number of visitors, with 109,177 people flocking to the area. In fact, the beach was so popular that many tourists faced difficulties finding parking spaces.

Haeundae Beach welcomed 55,620 visitors, while Songjeong Beach attracted 25,814 people. Songdo Beach recorded 76,424 visitors, Dadaepo Beach had 4,000 visitors, and Imnang and Ilgwang Beach each had 1,000 visitors.

It’s important to note that the counting methods vary among local governments, with Haeundae-gu utilizing telecommunications data, Suyeong-gu using IoT, and other areas relying on the Fermi method based on area measurements.

Each beach offers unique attractions to entice tourists. Gwangalli Beach hosts drone shows every Saturday, while Dadaepo Beach features enhanced sand playgrounds and photo zones.

Songjeong Beach has separate areas for marine leisure activities like surfing and sea bathing, while Imnang and Ilgwang Beach provide opportunities for memorable experiences tied to local festivals.