Gwangalli Car-Free Street Returns For July and August

Suyeong-gu has announced the operation of the Gwangalli Car-Free Culture Street every Saturday and Sunday, from July 1st to August 27th.

The event aims to provide local residents and tourists with a unique cultural experience on summer nights filled with youth and romance.

During the Car-Free Cultural Street, participants will have the opportunity to freely walk on car-free roads and engage in various cultural activities.

Each week, there will be a range of cultural performances, including Balcony Concerts, the Gwangalli National Street Dance Contest, the Clown Theater Festival, and a Midsummer Night’s Classical Music Concert.

Visitors can also participate in hands-on activities like chalk art, griptok, diffuser workshops, and board games. Additionally, a photo zone will be available for capturing memorable moments.

To facilitate the car-free experience, certain sections of Gwangan Beach Road will be controlled for vehicles. Traffic will be completely restricted in both directions from 9 pm to 11:30 pm, starting from the three-way intersection in front of the SUP zone in Gwangalli up to the meeting square.

The Car-Free Culture Street initiative aims to create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere, offering a delightful summer experience for all participants in the Gwangalli area of Busan.

