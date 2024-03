Suyeong-gu will continue its permanent Gwangalli M Drone performance every Saturday night with a new theme every week in April.

The 10-minute show will have two nightly performances each Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March’s final event tonight is scheduled to be “Balcony Concert”.

April Performance Schedule

April 6 — Trees Grow

April 13 — Jungle Exploration Team

April 20 — Science Day

April 27 — Proposal Event

Please note the events may be canceled or delayed due to inclement weather.