Suyeong-gu will continue its permanent Gwangalli M Drone performance every Saturday night with a new theme every week in August.

Please note that due to the Night Race Busan event, this week’s drone shows on Saturday night are canceled.

This month’s shows include:

August 5th: Hello, Gwangalli

August 12: Liberation Day — Special performance (1,000 units) / 1 show at 8 p.m.

August 19: Jeoppyong Gwangalli Arcade

August 26: 7080 Memory Trip