Suyeong-gu will continue its permanent Gwangalli M Drone performance with a new theme every week in December.

Please note that from October to February, the drone show times switch to beginning at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

This month’s shows include:

December 2 — Music Festival

December 9 — Warm Winter Snack

December 16 — Gwangalli Year-end Concert

December 23 — Merry Christmas