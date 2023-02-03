Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For February

Suyeong-gu will continue its permanent Gwangalli M Drone performance every Saturday night with a new theme every week in February.

February 4th — The ‘Cultural Heritage Exploration’ performance can be seen in a shining feast of light and technology by implementing Korea’s proud cultural heritage with 3D drone technology.

February 11th — ‘Valentine’s Day Confession’ is a performance that couples can enjoy together in Gwangalli. It is recommended to watch the performance as a couple on a date.

February 18th — The ‘Graduation’ performance will share the joys and regrets of graduation, from cute kindergarten graduates to college graduates wearing school caps.

February 25th — The ‘Family Proposal’ performance is an event with two families selected as a result of the Family Proposal Contest held last December and will be held as a drone show to sympathize with and support the story of the selected family.