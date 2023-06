Suyeong-gu will continue its permanent Gwangalli M Drone performance every Saturday night with a new theme every week in June.

From this month, the drone show will be expanded to 600 drones from the current 500.

This month’s shows include:

June 3: Water Trip

June 10: International Pole Vault Competition

June 17: Circus

June 24: 6.25. War Remembrance