The Gwangalli M Drone Show is back this month with new shows and a new time.

Suyeong-gu will continue its permanent Gwangalli M Drone performance every Saturday night with a new theme every week in March.

The 10-minute show will revert to its regular schedule and will have two nightly performances each Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March Performance Schedule

March 4 — Spring Flower

March 11 — White Day Special

March 18 — The Myths of Greece and Rome

March 25 — Doggy Special