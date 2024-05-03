Image: Suyeong-gu
Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For May

Suyeong-gu will continue its permanent Gwangalli M Drone performance every Saturday night with a new theme every week in May along with a special show on Friday, May 10.

The 10-minute show will have two nightly performances each Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

May Performance Schedule

May 4 — Children’s Day

May 10 — Gwangalli Eobang Festival Opening Special Show

May 11 — Gyeongsang Left Investigation Procession

May 18 — Dinosaur World

May 25 — Best Cut I Want to See Again

Please note the events may be canceled or delayed due to inclement weather.

