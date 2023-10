Suyeong-gu will continue its permanent Gwangalli M Drone performance with a new theme every week in November except the 4th.

Please note that from October to February, the drone show times switch to beginning at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

This month’s shows include:

November 4 — No show due to the fireworks (19:00, 21:00)

November 11 — Autumn is Ripening (19:00, 21:00)

November 18 — World Children’s Day (19:00, 21:00)

November 25 — Our Pet (19:00, 21:00)