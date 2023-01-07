Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For the Rest of January

Gwangalli’s M Drone Show will have a special winter-themed month, including another spectacular 1,500 drone show for Lunar New Year’s.

Please note that the starting times have also changed for winter.

Here is the schedule for the rest of January:

January 14

Performance time: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The theme of the Gwangalli Drone Show on January 14 is winter sports. It will show various winter sports such as figure skating and curling on snow and ice.

January 21st

Performance time: 7 p.m.

The theme of the Gwangalli Drone Show on January 21st is Lunar New Year’s Day. It is a performance based on the year of the cat in 2023. An exceptional performance will be held with 1,500 drones, and there is only one performance at 7 p.m.

January 28

Performance time: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

On January 28, the theme will be “Winter Queen”.

It is expected to be popular with children as it is said that an ice castle made with beautiful magic and snow magic appears.

Why you should be careful watching the drone show

Two drones were belatedly reported to have crashed during a large New Year’s Eve drone show at Gwangalli Beach, injuring one spectator.

The performance was the largest drone show in Korea with 1,500 drones. During the event, one drone fell into the sea, and another flew to the beach and crashed onto the street.

As a result, one spectator on the street suffered a bruised toe. The drone manufacturer is investigating the cause of the accident.