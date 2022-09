Gwangalli’s Marvelous Drone Light Show will take place on Saturday, September 10 at 8:00 p.m. with a special holiday theme.

This is a one-time special show for Chuseok which runs about 10 minutes, so there will be no show at 10:00 p.m. on September 10, 2022.

The theme of the show is ‘Hangawi’, which is also known as Chuseok.

The show’s schedule may change due to the COVID-19 situation and inclement weather conditions.