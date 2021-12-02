Gwangalli’s Bull Sculpture to Be Moved to Somak Village

The sculpture of a bull that became a popular photo attraction on Gwangalli Beach will be moved to Somak Village in Uam-dong in Nam-gu.

The art installation, which was installed by Suyeong-gu district office at the beginning of 2021 to represent the year of the bull, cost 17 million won.

The bull was 3-meters wide and 130cm tall.

Its new home will be Somak Village, which used to be an area where the Japanese had set up a quarantine area and a place where cattle was stored.

A new installation, a black tiger, will be installed at the beach to celebrate the Lunar New Year in 2022.