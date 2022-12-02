Gwangalli’s M Light Drone Show Schedule For December

Suyeong-gu has announced the Gwangalli M Drone Light Show schedule for December which reflects shows of warm love and hope in connection with Christmas and countdown events and also a cancelation of one of the shows.

This month’s schedule includes:

December 3rd — ‘Luminarie’, a festival of light that comes in winter and will express the beauty of LED light in a fantastic atmosphere.

December 10th — ‘Meeting Christmas in advance’ features Santa riding a sleigh flying over the sea in Gwangalli and a large tree, allowing you to feel the Christmas atmosphere in advance.

December 17th — The drone show will be canceled this week due to the Busan Fireworks Festival.

December 24th — ‘LOVE Proposal’ will be held as a Christmas proposal event for two couples selected in the last proposal contest.

December 31st — ‘Countdown’ on New Year’s Eve is scheduled to be held only once at midnight on the night of the 31st, the last day of this year, and delivers a message of hope toward the future with colorful and surprising content created by 1,500 drones. This countdown drone show will be a special performance that can only be seen in Gwangalli by expressing the pinnacle of 3D technology and artistry created by large drones.