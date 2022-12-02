Image: Suyeong-gu
Lifestyle

Gwangalli’s M Light Drone Show Schedule For December

Haps Staff

Suyeong-gu has announced the Gwangalli M Drone Light Show schedule for December which reflects shows of warm love and hope in connection with Christmas and countdown events and also a cancelation of one of the shows.

This month’s schedule includes:

December 3rd — ‘Luminarie’, a festival of light that comes in winter and will express the beauty of LED light in a fantastic atmosphere.

December 10th — ‘Meeting Christmas in advance’ features Santa riding a sleigh flying over the sea in Gwangalli and a large tree, allowing you to feel the Christmas atmosphere in advance.

December 17th — The drone show will be canceled this week due to the Busan Fireworks Festival.

December 24th — ‘LOVE Proposal’ will be held as a Christmas proposal event for two couples selected in the last proposal contest.

December 31st — ‘Countdown’ on New Year’s Eve is scheduled to be held only once at midnight on the night of the 31st, the last day of this year, and delivers a message of hope toward the future with colorful and surprising content created by 1,500 drones. This countdown drone show will be a special performance that can only be seen in Gwangalli by expressing the pinnacle of 3D technology and artistry created by large drones.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
55 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Fri
5 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 