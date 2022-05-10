Gwangalli’s Drone Show to Get Bigger and Better

Gwangalli’s M Drone Light Show is about to get bigger and better as Suyeong District has secured more funding and has signed a contract with a company that held the first 1,000 drone show in the country.

Last week, Suyeong District signed a contract with Ubify who will take over the drone show from next month for a year.

The show currently uses 300 drones, but it is expected to be increased to 500 or more next month with more varied content.

Suyeong District considers the drone show as an emerging tourism product in the area and increased the budget to 1.7 billion won, up from the previous 900 million.

The drone show takes place each Saturday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Gwangalli Beach.