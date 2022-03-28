Gwangalli’s Drone Show to Return From This Weekend

The Gwangalli Drone Show which has been suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions will return from April.

The first show is expected to have 500 drones and convey a message to pray for anti-war in Ukraine and for world peace.

Other highlighted performances in the future include a Children’s Day theme at the end of the month and Mother’s Day and Coming of Age Day in May.

The drone shows take place on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. from March through September and at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. from October to February.

The shows last for 10 minutes.