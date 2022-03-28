Image: YouTube Screenshot
Arts & Culture

Gwangalli’s Drone Show to Return From This Weekend

Haps Staff

The Gwangalli Drone Show which has been suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions will return from April.

The first show is expected to have 500 drones and convey a message to pray for anti-war in Ukraine and for world peace.

Other highlighted performances in the future include a Children’s Day theme at the end of the month and Mother’s Day and Coming of Age Day in May.

The drone shows take place on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. from March through September and at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. from October to February.

The shows last for 10 minutes.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Special Transportation Measures Being Planned Ahead of Lotte World Adventure Busan’s Opening This Week

Busan Destinations: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Around the City

Dodong Saetgang Reborn as a Water-Friendly Resting Place in Jinju

Sancheong-gun Samjang-myeon Creates Spring Flower Paths Along the National Roads

Burger King Offering 1+1 Whopper Special This Week

World Cinema XIX Taking Place at the Busan Cinema Center

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 