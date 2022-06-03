Gwangalli’s M Drone Light Show to Grow Bigger and Better From Tonight

Gwangalli’s M Drone Light Show is about to get bigger beginning tonight.

Suyeong-gu Office holds the Gwangalli M Drone Light Show around Gwangalli Beach every Saturday as a year-round event for the first time in the nation.

The Drone Light Show will increase from 300 drones to 500 drones displaying spectacular performances that paint the night sky with various content.

On special occasions, the show will also be increased to 1,500 drones.

Tonight’s performance will be the first with 500 drones under the theme “Infinite Movement & Smart Swimming” and will present geometric contents including AR, VR, and artificial intelligence.

Other planned shows this month include the themes of “Amusement Parks” on the 11th, “Busan Food Tour” on the 18th, and “Our Hero” on the 25th.

The show can be viewed alongside Gwangalli Beach and there are two viewing areas in front of Suyeong-gu Cultural Center and the meeting square at the beach’s entrance at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday evenings.

The show schedule may change due to the COVID-19 situation and inclement weather conditions.